Spain defend U-17 title

PTI

Navi Mumbai, October 30

Defending champions Spain won the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 victory over first-time finalists Colombia whose campaign ended in a heartbreak after an own goal in the summit clash here today.

Spain became only the second team after North Korea to win the title twice. They are the first side to defend their title.

Spain got the lead after an own goal by Colombian defender Ana Maria Guzman Zapata in the 82nd minute.

Spain also had a goal disallowed after a VAR check.

The two teams had also met in the group phase, with Spain winning 1-0.

In the third-place classification match, Nigeria beat Germany 3-2 on penalties. The match had ended 3-3. Two missed penalties by Germany’s Paulina Platner and Loreen Bender and a save by goalkeeper Omilana Faith off Paulina Bartz’s shot paved the way for Nigeria’s first-ever medal in the tournament.

Hosts India had failed to clear the group stage after losing all their matches.