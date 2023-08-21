Spain paint the town red

SYDNEY, August 20

Spanish technique overcame English resilience as La Roja put aside months of turmoil and division to win their first major title with a 1-0 victory over England in a hard-fought Women’s World Cup final. Captain Olga Carmona scored the only goal in the first half as Spain, robbed of some of their best talent by a mutiny against coach Jorge Vilda only a few months ago, won the game’s biggest prize at only the third attempt.

Aitana Bonmati and Teresa Abelleira ran the match from the Spanish midfield and the margin of victory would have been greater had England goalkeeper Mary Earps not saved a second-half penalty.

“It’s unbelievable,” said midfielder Bonmati, who was named Player of the Tournament. “I have no words, I’m in shock. What we have done is remarkable, we have known how to suffer and enjoy. We have won, we have the little star here. This is the dream of any soccer player. I can’t ask for anything more.”

Vilda became only the second male coach to win a major women’s tournament — the World Cup, the Olympics and the Euros — since 2000. England’s second defeat in 39 matches since Sarina Wiegman took over as coach denied them the chance to add a maiden world title to the European Championship crown they won last year. — Reuters

