Spain turn the tables

PTI

Bhubaneswar, February 27

The Indian men’s hockey team slumped to its second defeat in the FIH Pro League as it lost 3-5 to Spain in the second match of their two-legged tie at the Kalinga Stadium here today.

If world No. 5 India made a last-minute dash yesterday to beat Spain 5-4 in a pulsating match, the scenario was completely opposite today as world No. 8 Spain scored late goals to beat the hosts.

The Spanish women’s and men’s teams registered 4-3 and 5-3 victories, respectively, against India. Photo courtesy: Hockey India

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists India took the lead in the sixth minute through Abhishek before Spain struck thrice through Pau Cunill (14th, 24th) and Joan Tarres (14th). Pepe Cunill (54th) and skipper Marc Miralles (59th) converted two more penalty corners to seal the issue for the visitors.

India’s other goals were scored by Harmanpreet Singh (27th) and debutant Sukhjeet Singh (51st).

“Today was amazing because we played very well. It is easy to make goals but it is very hard to defend against India because they are so fast,” Player of the Match Tarres said.

India are currently placed second in the standings with 12 points from six matches. India will play Germany in another two-legged home tie here on March 12 and 13.

“We missed some good opportunities so we will work hard on improving some things before we face Germany, England and Argentina,” India captain Manpreet Singh said.

Last-gasp loss for women

The Indian women’s hockey team conceded a late goal to lose 3-4 against Spain for its first defeat in the FIH Pro League. World No. 9 India had defeated Spain, ranked sixth in the world, 2-1 in the first match of their two-leg tie yesterday. Xantal Gine scored the winner for Spain with just 35 seconds left in the match, after goals by Begona Garcia (4th minute), Maialen Garcia (15th) and Belen Iglesias (24th).

India’s goals were scored by debutant Sangita Kumari (10th), Salima Tete (22nd) and Namita Toppo (49th).

While it was India’s first defeat in four matches, Spain registered their first win in the FIH Pro League. India had defeated China 7-1 and 2-1 in their opening two matches in Muscat earlier this month.

“I think we did a much more complete match today. We made mistakes in the defence yesterday so we focused on defence today and it worked,” Player of the Match Iglesias said. —