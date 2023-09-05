 Spain women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda fired after kiss furore : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Spain women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda fired after kiss furore

Spain women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda fired after kiss furore

Spain’s top 58 female players said they would not play for the national team under the existing leadership

Spain women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda fired after kiss furore

Jorge Vilda. Reuters



Madrid, September 5

Spain’s World Cup-winning women’s team coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked, the country’s football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday 10 days after FIFA suspended its president for kissing national team player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth.

A new board formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by soccer’s world governing body FIFA over the allegedly non-consensual kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago has terminated Vilda’s contract.

In a statement that gave no reason for his dismissal and did not mention Hermoso, Rubiales or the scandal, RFEF thanked 42-year-old Vilda for his “extraordinary sporting legacy.” “The coach has been key to the remarkable growth of women’s football and leaves Spain as world champions and second in the FIFA rankings,” the RFEF statement said.

The furore involving Rubiales has quickly spiralled into a national debate over women’s rights and sexist behaviour.

In a separate statement by interim President Pedro Rocha, the RFEF apologised for Rubiales’s “inappropriate conduct.” “The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and the values of football and sport as a whole have been enormous,” the three-page statement signed by Rocha said.

Vilda, considered a close ally of Rubiales, had been under fire since last year after 15 players staged a mutiny calling for his resignation because of inadequate coaching methods and calling for conditions to match those of the men’s squad.

Most of the players involved were cut from the squad even as some demands were met.

Danae Boronat, a sports presenter who interviewed Spain’s leading female players for her book “Don’t Call Them Girls, Call Them Footballers”, said players accused Vilda of micromanaging, such as instructing senior players what to say in interviews.

Vilda could not immediately be reached for comment. Rubiales did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vilda and Luis de la Fuente, the men’s national team manager, applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign on Aug. 25 but later issued statements condemning his behaviour.

Rubiales had praised Vilda for the World Cup triumph and offered him a new four-year contract, increasing his annual salary to 500,000 euros ($536,000) from 160,000 euros.

Spain’s top 58 female players said they would not play for the national team under the existing leadership. An RFEF source told Reuters last week that players were now being consulted to see whether the removal of Vilda would change that. Reuters

#Football #Spain

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Arrested patwari, his family own 54 properties: Punjab VB report

2
India

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

3
Ludhiana

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

4
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

5
Comment

Why DRDO can’t replicate ISRO’s grand success story

6
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

7
Haryana

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint

8
Chandigarh

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

9
Sports

India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut

10
Ludhiana

Factory owner illegally ‘using’ brand name

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

India rejects ‘unwarranted and misleading’ comments of UN experts on Manipur

India rejects ‘unwarranted and misleading’ comments of UN experts on Manipur

‘Situation in Manipur was peaceful and stable and the Indian...

US President Biden will travel to India, confirms White House

US President Biden will travel to India, confirms White House

First lady Jill Biden had tested positive for Covid-19 and i...

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud re...

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

PPCC chief Raja Warring says as such no resolution was passe...

India now Bharat? asks Congress, cites President's G20 invite

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...


Cities

View All

Amritsar based artist paints US President Biden’s portrait ahead of G20 summit

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Woman shot dead inside home in Noida colony

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held by Kapurthala police; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods