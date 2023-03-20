 Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz returns to No. 1; Nadal out of top 10, first time in 18 years : The Tribune India

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz returns to No. 1; Nadal out of top 10, first time in 18 years

Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any man or woman in tennis history

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz returns to No. 1; Nadal out of top 10, first time in 18 years

Carlos Alcaraz holds the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev (in the men's final of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports



Indian Wells, March 20

Carlos Alcaraz returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, replacing Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.

Alcaraz rose one spot, swapping places with Djokovic, a day after ending Daniil Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak by beating him in straight sets in the final at Indian Wells, California.

Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain who first ascended to No. 1 by winning the US Open in September, didn’t drop a set in the hard-court tournament.

Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any man or woman in tennis history. He did not play in Indian Wells because he is not allowed to enter the United States as a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19. He also will miss the Miami Open that begins this week; Alcaraz is the defending champion there.

Nadal has been sidelined since January by an injured hip flexor and he slipped four spots to No. 13 on Monday, ending a stay in the top 10 that began in April 2005. It is the longest such run in the ATP; Jimmy Connors is next on the list with about 15 years.

Djokovic and Nadal currently share the men’s record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles.

Elena Rybakina’s straight-set victory over Aryna Sabalenka for the Indian Wells trophy pushed Rybakina up three spots to a career-high No. 7 in the WTA rankings. Iga Swiatek remained at No. 1, followed by Sabalenka, who defeated Rybakina in the Australian Open final in January. AP

#novak djokovic #rafael nadal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

2
Punjab

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

3
Punjab

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

4
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

5
Punjab

Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible ‘ISI angle’

6
Punjab

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

7
Haryana

Amritpal Singh's financier Kalsi, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

8
Punjab

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

9
Comment

A rude awakening for India

10
Punjab

Deportation of 700 Indian students from Canada: MEA has taken up issue with High Commission, says MP

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

NSA slapped on Amritpal’s five associates, suspicision of Pak’s ISI involvement: IG Sukhchain Gill

Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible ‘ISI angle’

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said specialised units are involved ...

Pro-Khalistan protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco

India calls in US Charge d’Affaires after pro-Khalistani mob storms San Francisco mission

India’s High Commissioner to Canada forced to cancel his app...

Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...

Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi removed from Interpol database

Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi removed from Interpol database

Fugitive diamantaire Choksi had challenged CBI application s...

US report claims significant human rights issues in India

US report claims significant human rights issues in India

Annual human rights report of the State Department is a mand...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh crackdown: It all started with a kidnapping and assault case

Know about criminal cases that led to crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

400 issued challan for violating norms

Situation under control: Police

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Jandiala Guru will be made a model constituency, says Power Minister

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Amritpal Singh issue: Sohana chowk blockade continues in Mohali

Heavy rainfall, hail in Patiala and adjoining areas; Tricity too lashed with intense downpour

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh's followers: Section 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher gets active

Kejriwal claims Centre has put on hold budget of Delhi govt scheduled to be tabled in Assembly on Tuesday

Kejriwal claims Centre has put on hold budget of Delhi govt scheduled to be tabled in Assembly on Tuesday

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody by 14 days

Sikhs protest at British High Commission in New Delhi over pulling down of Indian flag at London mission

‘He will hunt me, find me, kill me...’: Delhi Police play Shraddha Walkar's recording in court

MHA recommends CBI inquiry against Harsh Mander's NGO Aman Biradari for FCRA 'violation'

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day afte crackdown on Amritpal Singh, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

No action against travel agent despite FIR: Parents of students facing deportation from Canada

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

17 ‘followers’ detained in Malwa region

17 ‘followers’ of Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De detained in Malwa region

Heavy rainfall, hail in Patiala and adjoining areas; Tricity too lashed with intense downpour

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women