Spanish basketball player undergoes successful ACL surgery at Fortis

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 30​

A leading Spanish basketball player Ariadna G Perez has been successfully treated for Anterior Cruciate (ACL) tear at Mohali-based Fortis hospital.

After the surgery Ariadna will be back to the sports ground within six months, said doctors.

The ACL is a ligament in the knee that connects the thigh bone (Femur) to the shinbone (Tibia), at the knee and controls stability. An ACL injury is a tear or sprain that causes overstretching or tearing of the ACL in the knee and is a common injury affecting sportspersons.

The Orthopaedics Team at the hospital lead by Dr Manit Arora successfully operated Ariadna who had suffered injury during a basketball tournament. Perez was treated using a special technique called Hybrid ACL Surgery early this month. Hybrid ACL surgery is a new technique for ACL surgery which helps restore native anatomy, accelerates rehabilitation and the patient’s return to the respective sport.

“Perez came to us with an ACL tear and was wheelchair-bound. I operated upon her knee using a special technique called Hybrid ACL Surgery. This allows a patient to walk from Day One, and can return to sports post 6 months of the surgery. We at Fortis Hospital Mohali have been treating international and national players regularly including Indian Hockey Team players, Ranji and Indian U-19 team cricketers, Indian Super League (ISL) footballers and pro-kabbadi players,” Dr Arora said.