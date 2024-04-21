Sparks set to fly as Real host Barca

MADRID, April 20

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said winning tomorrow’s El Clasico in the Spanish capital is the only way his side can hold off Real Madrid’s run to the La Liga title — the only remaining major silverware Barca could win this season.

Real, brimming with confidence after their statement Champions League win at Manchester City midweek, sit comfortably on top of standings on 78 points, ahead of Barca on 70 and Girona on 65. A win tomorrow would give Real an 11-point lead with only six games left.

“Tomorrow we are playing for the league title. We have to win,” Xavi told a press conference today. “We have to manage our feelings and move on, let the frustration and impotence of the other day (elimination from the Champions League) which are difficult to digest turn in our favour. We will have a morale-strengthened Real Madrid in front of us. We have the chance to get back into the title race. It will be the most important game of the season.”

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged that his side is edging closer to the title but said it all could change if they lose focus and take their old rivals lightly.

“We are doing well. The cake is ready and all that remains is the icing on top,” Ancelotti said. “Barca is still alive and will be a very competitive opponent.” — Reuters

FA Cup: Silva fires Man City into final

London: Holders Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 with a late Bernardo Silva goal today to reach the FA Cup final after an intense, end-to-end Wembley semifinal.

Silva sidefooted the ball home in the 84th minute after Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic parried a shot from former Blues midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. City will meet Manchester United or second-tier Coventry City, who play tomorrow, in the final on May 25. Reuters