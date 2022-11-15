 Speaking of Red Devils : The Tribune India

Speaking of Red Devils

All the tools are there for Belgium, but can Martinez craft something meaningful?

Speaking of Red Devils

Kevin de Bruyne will pull the strings in the middle of the park. - File photo



Brussels, November 14

For many of Belgium’s Golden Generation, the World Cup in Qatar represents a last shot at football immortality and victory would be a crowning glory for a side that have no trophies to show for their outstanding talent and huge promise.

Many of their leading players are over the age of 30 and only a few will be around for the next World Cup in 2026, so it is now or never for most to turn their bronze medal from four years ago into the coveted gold.

The Red Devils have a settled squad and a strong technical team under Spanish coach Roberto Martinez, whose contract comes to an end after the World Cup. He counts among his assistants 1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry. Belgium have gone into past tournaments full of promise and been left wondering what might have been, while their form over the last year has been patchy and below par.

A third-place finish in Russia after a semifinal defeat to France was their best showing yet at a World Cup, but they clearly wanted more.

A quarterfinal loss to Italy at Euro 2020 was also a bitter disappointment in a competition where they were among the favourites.

They can at least say that, on both those occasions, they went out to the eventual champions.

Belgium face Croatia, Morocco and Canada in Group F in Qatar, a pool they should be able to negotiate comfortably, even if publicly the ever-amicable Martinez is wary.

“Croatia are always a competitive team at international level, and Morocco? They’re a team we know very well because there are many (Moroccan) players who play in Belgium and have dual nationality,” Martinez said. “Canada, for us, is always a hidden threat. We followed their qualification in CONCACAF and it’s been impressive to see this team, with their consistency, with their energy and youth and team spirit that they have — and getting results against USA and Mexico. It’s going to be a really, really competitive group.”

Top quality in their ranks

Belgium have an abundance of quality in attack, with creativity, speed and guile, but defensively they have struggled and that problem was starkly laid bare when they were thumped 4-1 at home by Netherlands in June.

Before their 1-0 loss to the same Dutch side in their last international in September, they had scored in an astonishing 49 consecutive games since the defeat by the same scoreline to France at the 2018 World Cup.

Conversely, since October 2021 they have kept only two clean sheets in 12 games — against Poland and minnows Burkina Faso.

But Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is among the best in the world, while the defensive pairing of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen have an astonishing 264 caps between them.

Martinez can marry the vast experience of midfielders Axel Witsel, Eden Hazard and the mercurial Kevin De Bruyne with the energy of Leandro Trossard, Youri Tielemans and maybe wildcard Amadou Onana.

Up front there are powerful options in Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi and new man Lois Openda. — Reuters

Squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Wout Faes

Midfielders: Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Lois Openda, Charles De Ketelaere, Eden Hazard, Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard

Form guide

Home and away losses to Netherlands, including a 4-1 defeat in Brussels, made for a disappointing Nations League campaign, but Belgium have proved they have goals in them. Their 1-0 defeat in Amsterdam was the first time in 50 matches they had failed to score, dating back to the loss to France in the 2018 World Cup.

At the World Cup

13 The Belgians, ranked No. 2 in world, have been to 13 World Cups all in all

8 Belgium have qualified for eight of the last 10 World Cups

3 Their best finish is a bronze medal in 2018 when they beat England to third

How they qualified

They went unbeaten in their eight qualifiers, winning six, and topped a group consisting of Wales, Czech Republic, Estonia and Belarus.

Belgium matches

Group F

vs Canada, November 24

vs Morocco, November 27

vs Croatia, December 1

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

2
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

4
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

5
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

6
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

7
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

8
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

9
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

10
Punjab

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Top News

US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...

Presidency theme: ‘World one family’

India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'

India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1

SC: Conversion by force ‘very serious’, affects national security

Supreme Court: Conversion by force 'very serious', affects national security

WPI drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Police Commissioner meets Sudhir Suri's family, to assess probe

DERA FOLLOWER’S MURDER: SI’s son held for giving shelter to accused

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Drizzle brings nip in the air

30% hit-&-run cases since 2017 untraced in city: RTI

Dream big for developed India, Prez tells children

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Over 1K duped online, 20 held

Counter BJP with facts: Kharge to Congress workers

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: DC

Sports shop gutted; no one hurt

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Health Dept comes up with self-assessment tool