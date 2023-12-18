‘Special’ family affair for proud dad Tiger

Orlando, December 17

Tiger Woods has never had a family outing quite like the PNC Championship, even in the rain. He was competing with his 14-year-old son, Charlie, and his 16-year-old daughter, Sam, on the bag as caddie for the first time.

The only thing missing were enough birdies.

“It couldn’t have been any more special for us,” Woods said after the first of two rounds as they fell behind 10 other teams.

Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron led the way with a 15-under 57, building a three-shot lead over the teams of Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, David Duval and Retief Goosen. Woods and his son were at 8-under 64, leaning on Charlie’s booming drives even while having to move back a set of tees, with Woods delivering most of the approach shots and neither converting enough birdie chances.

“I drove the ball really good today,” Charlie said. “Didn’t miss a fairway and still managed to shoot 8-under. We just suck at putting.”

That caused Woods to close his eyes and grin. “That sums it up right there,” he said.

So much attention is on their similarities in their swings and other mannerism, but the needle and the trash talking is not to be overlooked. Sam mainly plays football, and her debut as a caddie went smoothly. — AP