Roger Federer to retire from professional tennis at age 41, next week’s Laver Cup his last dance

London, September 15

Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men’s tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Most fortunate I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible. Roger Federer

Federer posted what he called a “bittersweet decision” via social media today, less than a week after 23-time Major champion Serena Williams played what is expected to the last match of her career.

Combined, the exits by two of the greatest athletes in their sport’s history represent a significant turning of the page.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form,” Federer wrote on Twitter. “But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021, and so, in that sense, his news is not all that surprising.

But he had appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to come back to play there “one more time.” He also had said he would return to tournament action in his home country at the Swiss Indoors in October.

In Thursday’s announcement, Federer said his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

Federer is married and he and his wife, Mirka — a tennis player, too; they met as athletes at an Olympics — have two sets of twins.

He leaves with a total of 103 tour-level titles on his substantial resume and 1,251 wins in singles matches, both second only to Jimmy Connors in the Open era, which began in 1968.

Federer’s records include being the oldest No. 1 in ATP rankings history — he returned to the top spot at 36 in 2018 — and most consecutive weeks there (his total weeks mark was eclipsed by Djokovic).

When Federer won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, the men’s record for most was held by Pete Sampras, who had won his 14th at the US Open the year before in what turned out to be the last match of the American’s career. — AP

GOAT?

Records

8 Wimbledon titles won in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2017

Wimbledon titles won in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2017 237 Consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings from 2 February 2004 to 17 August 2008

3 Times — in 2006, 2007 and 2009 — he reached the finals of all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year

968 Weeks in the top-10 between 20 May 2002 and 11 October 2021

Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles, only behind Rafa Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21)

Claimed 103 titles, second only to Jimmy Connors’ Open Era record of 109

Oldest player to hold the No. 1 ranking (36 years, 320 days)

Oldest men’s player to win Wimbledon (35 years, 342 days in 2017)

Only player to win two Grand Slams five consecutive times — Wimbledon from 2003-07 and the US Open from 2004-08

Only player to reach 10 straight men’s Grand Slam finals (2005-06). He played 31 finals in all, one behind Novak Djokovic’s record tally of 32.

Holds the Open Era record for the longest winning streak on grass (65) and the all-time record on hard courts (56)

Only men’s player to win at least 10 titles on clay, grass and hard courts

Won 24 straight finals on the ATP Tour (2003-05)

Holds the record for most titles (6) at the year-end Tour Finals, which only features players ranked in the top-8

Champion’s champion

Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next. Carlos Alcaraz, world no. 1

Roger is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation and captured the hearts of sports fans with an amazing quickness on the court and a powerful tennis mind. Billie Jean King, former world no. 1

Roger, where do we begin? It’s been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word. We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you. Wimbledon in a statement

Sad day for me

I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court. I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family. Rafa Nadal

#Roger Federer