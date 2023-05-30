Spin serve banned until end of Paris Games

PTI

New Delhi: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has decided to extend the ban on the new ‘spin serve’ until the conclusion of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics Games next year. The ruling will be applied from the Thailand Open Super 500. Ahead of the Sudirman Cup, the BWF had put an interim ban on the use of the experimental serve until today. “After consultation with the badminton community, BWF council believed it best to forbid the ‘spin serve’ for another 15 months so as to not impact the Olympics and Paralympics qualifying periods,” the BWF said in a statement.