Sporting glory

PTI

Shillong, April 6

Mohammedan Sporting Club today clinched their maiden I-League title after they beat Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in their penultimate match here, a result which also promoted them to the top-tier Indian Super League.

Alexis Gomes put Sporting in the front in the first minute of the game itself before the home side’s Douglas Tardin restored parity in the 15th minute. Evgeni Kozlov scored the decisive goal for Sporting in the 62nd minute.

With the win, Mohammedan Sporting have secured 52 points from 23 matches with one game left to play. They are eight points ahead of second-placed Sreenidi Deccan (44 points from 22 matches). Sreenidi Deccan cannot catch Sporting even if they win both their remaining matches.

If Sporting fulfil the Indian Club Licensing Premier 1 criteria, three Kolkata teams will play in the ISL, the country’s top-tier league, next season.

Punjab out of playoffs race

New Delhi: Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Punjab FC 1-0 to keep their hopes of clinching the League Winners Shield of the Indian Super League alive here today.

A strike by Dimitrios Petratos in the 42nd minute, which made him the outright highest goal-scorer for the Mariners in the ISL history, ensured that the Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side suffered no more hiccups in catching up to the top-placed Mumbai City FC.

On the other hand, Punjab effectively crashed out of the race to qualify for the playoffs after this defeat at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the match played behind closed doors.