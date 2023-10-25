Sports Authority of India focused on revenue generation: CAG

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, October 24

Is the Sports Authority of India (SAI) failing in its primary role of promoting sports and achieving sporting excellence at the national and international level? If the Comptroller & Auditor General of India’s (CAG) report is to be believed, it seems to be true.

In its performance audit report, the CAG has flayed the sports body for focusing more on renting the stadiums for non-sports functions rather than organising meets.

The audit cites how the athletic track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JNS), replaced in 2018 for the cost of Rs 7 crore, has not been used for holding an athletics event. On inspection by the Professional Management Group in 2021, the track was found to have developed undulation. Further, the surrounding area over the underground tunnel was found to be sinking.

“…On one hand it was given National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) status, on the other hand it was not in the condition to hold any sporting events for athletics. Also, instead of catering to sports, it had become a source of income by renting out space in the stadium building,” the report stated.

The report also cites how SAI earned Rs 28 lakh and Rs 235 lakh in the year 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively.

At the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, SAI flouted general financial rules and CVC guidelines by not seeking a tendering process to construct a hostel and administrative block for the National Hockey Academy in 2017.

The report also flagged how the facility was rented out to the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Mission for Clean Ganga Mission for revenue generation.

Regarding the Indira Gandhi Stadium, there are no records of completion certificate and of total expenditure incurred to replace the wooden floor of the main area.

Furthermore, the ambulance at the facility is being used to ferry staff and records and to pick and drop officers.

The CAG also flagged the MOU signed between Glen Mark Aquatic Foundation and SAI to run the National Swimming Academy at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex (SPMSPC). Signed in 2015, the agreement has been renewed till 2025.

“It was not understood in the audit what prompted SAI to sign the second agreement when no swimmer from SPMSPC qualified for international event,” the report stated.

Problem areas