Sports Minister calls on Rurka Kalan’s YFC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 4

Punjab’s Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today visited Rurka Kalan village to meet the team that will participate in the upcoming Street Child World Cup.

Ten boys trained at the Youth Football Club are all set to take on the world in the fourth edition of the event, which will take place in Doha from October 7 to 15.

While sharing words of encouragement with the team, Hayer also announced that the Youth Football Club will get 105 government sports wing seats. While 65 seats will be residential, 40 will be for day scholars.

The minister also declared that the sports department would allocate a budget in the next financial year for building a multipurpose sports facility in the village.

