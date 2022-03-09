Sports Ministry hikes coaches’ wages

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, March 8

The Sports Ministry has brought about several changes, including raising the salaries of the coaching staff. The Ministry has also decided that the foreign coaches, who were previously employed by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), will now be employed by the National Sports Federations (NSF).

The salaries of the foreign coaches will come under the Annual Competition and Training Calendar’s (ACTC) budgetary allocation. The SAI will only be involved in assessing the performance of the coaches as per the annual review of Key Result Areas (KRAs).

A chief coach’s remuneration has been hiked from Rs 1.5 lakh per month to Rs 3 lakh. The assistant coach’s salary will see a hike from from Rs 75,000 to Rs 2 lakh. Coaches who are picked as part of the coaching setup from any public sector undertaking (PSU) or organisations including the Railways will also get remuneration of Rs 50,000.

The assistance to the NSFs for holding national and international championships has also been raised significantly. The Ministry had been sanctioning a total of Rs 22 lakh — Rs 5 lakh for seniors, Rs 7 lakh for juniors and Rs 10 lakh for sub-juniors. As per the new norms, the NSFs will get Rs 17 lakh each for the three categories. The aforementioned amount is only for the sports disciplines that are part of the high priority, priority and traditional sports disciplines.

The development would be a welcome relief for many of the struggling federations as this has been the demand for a number of years.

The assistance for hosting international tournaments has been raised from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1 crore.