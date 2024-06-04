Sprinter Dutee Chand suspended till 2027

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand’s hopes of getting her suspension overruled has been dashed by the National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) appeal panel after her suspension order was uploaded on its website today.

Dutee, who is the country’s fastest 100m women sprinter, was banned after traces of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) were found in her urine sample. She had appealed against the ban but the panel had upheld the earlier order.

As per the order by the anti-doping disciplinary panel, her four-year suspension will run from January 3, 2023 to January 2, 2027. SARMs, which are touted as supplements, help in increasing muscle mass.

Her sample was collected in December 2022 and she had previously failed to provide satisfactory reasons for inadvertently consuming a medicine, which formed the basis of her failed dope test. She was then issued a provisional suspension under Article 2.1 and 2.2 of the anti-doping rule violations that puts the onus on athletes’ to ensure that no prohibited substance enters their bodies and puts the responsibility on the athletes for presence of any prohibited substance or its metabolites/ markers present in their samples.

