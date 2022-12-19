Spun into a tizzy: Kuldeep Yadav returns career-best figures in India’s 188-run win over Bangladesh

Chattogram, December 18

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav registered his career-best match figures as India quickly wrapped up Bangladesh’s second innings for a comprehensive 188-run win in the opening Test here today. Needing four wickets to pocket the win, India finished the job in 11.2 overs, bowling out the hosts for 324 after they began at overnight score of 276/6.

Yadav scalped two of the remaining four batters, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel took a wicket each.

Yadav, who cherished an impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings, added three more to finish with figures of 8/113.

“I love bowling with Kookaburra balls, it gives me better grip and control, compared to the SG ball,” he said. “If I were not playing cricket, it would have been very challenging but I have played a lot of white ball matches. I have played IPL and with red ball in India A’s matches, so my rhythm was set.

“I could bowl with aggressive approach and in this rhythm, you need to make extra effort and it takes a toll on body,” he said. “I like playing all formats of cricket for India, nothing matches that pride. When I don’t play I keep training so that the confidence remains intact in matched but I stay relaxed,” he added.

Yadav was ably supported by Patel, who finished with figures of 4/77 in the second innings. — PTI

Scoreboard

India 1st innings 404

Bangladesh 1st innings 150

India 2nd innings 258/2 decl

Bangladesh 2nd innings

S Hasan b K Yadav 84

N Hasan st Pant b Patel 3

M Miraz c U Yadav b Siraj 13

T Islam b Patel 4

E Hossain c Iyer b K Yadav 0

K Ahmed not out 0

Extras: (b 4, lb 1, nb 1) 6

Total: (all out, 113.2 overs) 324

FOW: 1-124, 2-131, 3-173, 4-208,

5-234, 6-238, 7-283, 8-320, 9-324

Bowling O M R W

Mohammed Siraj 19 4 67 1

Umesh Yadav 15 3 27 1

Ravichandran Ashwin 27 3 75 1

Axar Patel 32.2 10 77 4

Kuldeep Yadav 20 3 73 3

Player of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav