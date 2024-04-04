Spurs’ CL hopes suffer a hit

London, April 3
Tottenham missed the chance to overtake Aston Villa in the race for Champions League qualification after settling for a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Tuesday in the Premier League.
Brennan Johnson had given fifth-placed Spurs an ideal start at London Stadium, but that was cancelled out by Kurt Zouma in the 19th. West Ham could have even gone on to win if Michail Antonio had been more ruthless with a second-half chance.
Ronaldo nets hat-trick
Abha (Saudi Arabia): Cristiano Ronaldo notched his second hat-trick in the space of 72 hours as Al-Nassr routed Abha 8-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored three goals and recorded two assists in the first half for the nine-time Saudi Arabian champions.
The hat-trick was his third of the league season following his treble in their 5-1 win over Al-Tai. The Portugal star leads the league with 29 goals. — AP
