Sreeja wins double gold in WTT Contender

Lagos (Nigeria): Paris Olympics-bound Sreeja Akula became the first Indian paddler to win a WTT Contender Singles title when she defeated Ding Yijie of China 4-1 in the final. Sreeja and Archana Kamath got the better of compatriots Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 (11-9 11-6 12-10) in the women’s doubles final.
Santa Clara (USA)
Venezuela edge out 10-man Ecuador in Copa America
Venezuela struck twice in the space of 10 minutes in the second half to come from behind and earn a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the Copa America, getting their Group B campaign off to a winning start. Mexico scraped out a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in their Group B opener in Houston, but their joy was tempered by what appeared to be a potentially tournament-ending injury to captain Edson Alvarez.
Halle
Sinner beats Hurkacz to win first title on grass
Italian world No. 1 Jannik Sinner won his first grasscourt title by edging his doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(8) 7-6(2) in the Halle Open final. Jessica Pegula knocked out top seed and fellow American Coco Gauff 7-5 7-6(2) in a rain-interrupted semifinal clash and went on to beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(0) 6-4 7-6(3) in the final to win the Berlin Open.
Barcelona
Verstappen beats Norris to take Spanish hat-trick
Max Verstappen won the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for the third year in a row while McLaren’s pole-sitter Lando Norris rued a poor start that he said had cost him victory. Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of new Lok Sabha
Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...
CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...
Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects
This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...
Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US
Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...