Sreeja wins double gold in WTT Contender

Lagos (Nigeria): Paris Olympics-bound Sreeja Akula became the first Indian paddler to win a WTT Contender Singles title when she defeated Ding Yijie of China 4-1 in the final. Sreeja and Archana Kamath got the better of compatriots Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 (11-9 11-6 12-10) in the women’s doubles final.

Santa Clara (USA)

Venezuela edge out 10-man Ecuador in Copa America

Venezuela struck twice in the space of 10 minutes in the second half to come from behind and earn a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the Copa America, getting their Group B campaign off to a winning start. Mexico scraped out a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in their Group B opener in Houston, but their joy was tempered by what appeared to be a potentially tournament-ending injury to captain Edson Alvarez.

Halle

Sinner beats Hurkacz to win first title on grass

Italian world No. 1 Jannik Sinner won his first grasscourt title by edging his doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(8) 7-6(2) in the Halle Open final. Jessica Pegula knocked out top seed and fellow American Coco Gauff 7-5 7-6(2) in a rain-interrupted semifinal clash and went on to beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(0) 6-4 7-6(3) in the final to win the Berlin Open.

Barcelona

Verstappen beats Norris to take Spanish hat-trick

Max Verstappen won the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for the third year in a row while McLaren’s pole-sitter Lando Norris rued a poor start that he said had cost him victory. Agencies

