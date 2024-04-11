Sreejesh stands tall but Oz eke out win

Perth: Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s heroics went in vain as India squandered a one-goal lead to go down 1-2 against Australia in the third men’s hockey Test to hand the home team an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series here today. The Indians, who lost 1-5 and 2-4 in the first two Tests, produced a much better show with the defensive unit leading from the front. India took the lead through Jugraj Singh’s penalty corner in the 41st minute, but Jeremy Hayward (44th and 49th) dashed the visitors’ hopes by scoring a brace to hand Australia their third win on the trot. The Kookaburras secured as many as a dozen penalty corners throughout the match. Credit must go to both the Indian goalkeepers – Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak – for their brilliant display.
