Sreenidi’s chances of winning I-League title suffer setback

Shillong

Sreenidi Deccan FC’s slender hopes of winning the I-league title suffered another setback when they were held to a 1-1 draw by NEROCA FC. The draw meant that Mohammedan Sporting need just a draw against Shillong Lajong FC in their penultimate match on Saturday to become the I-League champions.

New Delhi

Indian football team drops four places to 121

The Indian men’s football team dropped four places to 121 in the latest FIFA rankings, its worst in recent years, following an embarrassing 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Guwahati last month. The Igor Stimac-coached side had broken into the top-100 last year.

Paris

Macron says Russia will target Paris Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he had no doubt Russia would malevolently target the Paris Olympics this summer. Macron’s comments, delivered at an event in Paris for the inauguration of the new Olympics aquatic centre, represent his most explicit acknowledgment to date of foreign threats to the security or smooth running of the games.

Fort Lauderdale (US)

Without Messi, Miami fall to Monterrey in Champions Cup

Lionel Messi remained sidelined with a hamstring injury as Inter Miami built a one-goal lead against Monterrey then came unravelled in the second half, losing 1-2 in the first leg of the Champions Cup. Agencies