Sreesanth accuses Gambhir of calling him ‘fixer’ during LLC game

PTI

Surat, December 7

The Legends League Cricket will conduct an “internal investigation” after former India pacer S Sreesanth today alleged that ex-India teammate Gautam Gambhir had called him a “fixer” during a match.

The two World Cup-winning players were involved in a heated exchange during an Eliminator match between LLC teams Indian Capitals and Gujarat Giants here on Wednesday. The umpires had to intervene and separate the two players.

“He kept on calling me ‘fixer, fixer, you are a fixer’ on live television on centre wicket,” Sreesanth said while going live from his Instagram handle.

“I just said ‘what are you saying’, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way. He spoke to the umpires in the same language when they tried to control him,” he added.

Sreesanth was handed a life ban by the BCCI’s disciplinary committee due to his alleged involvement in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal. However, the ban was reduced to seven years in 2019 by the Supreme Court.

“Legends League Cricket strives to uphold the spirit of cricket and sportsmanship and will conduct an internal investigation on the violation of the code of conduct. Any misconduct that has occurred both on and off the field including on social media platforms will be dealt with strictly,” Syed Kirmani, head of LLC’s code of conduct and ethics committee, said in a statement.

Sreesanth said that he couldn’t understand the reason behind Gambhir’s alleged outburst. “From my side, I didn’t use any bad word. Now his people are saying ‘he said sixer, sixer’ but he said you are a fixer. This is not the way to talk,” Sreesanth said.

An hour after Sreesanth went live today, Gambhir, who is a BJP MP from East Delhi, posted on X a picture of himself in the Indian jersey smiling, captioning it, “Smile when the world is all about attention!”

This is not the first time Gambhir has been involved in an on-field altercation. He has had fiery exchanges with Virat Kohli a couple of times during the IPL.

