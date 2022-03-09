Sreesanth announces retirement from domestic cricket

He'd returned to domestic cricket in 2020 after a 7-year ban over 2013 spot-fixing allegations

Sreesanth. File photo

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 9

Controversial cricketer Sreesanth has announced his retirement from domestic cricket.

“For the next generation of cricketers… I have chosen to end my first class cricket career,” Sreesanth said in his tweet. “This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I’ve cherished every moment.”

Sreesanth was considered a first-rate bowler until spot-fixing allegations in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League effectively put an end to his international career.

He played his last international match in 2011 after which he was banned from cricket over the allegations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had initially imposed a life ban, which the Kerala High Court restored in 2011 after a trial court acquitted him of spot-fixing charges. The ban was reduced to seven years in 2019 after the cricketer appealed the high court’s ruling in the Supreme Court. That reduced ban, which BCCI imposed after the Supreme Court asked it to reconsider the penalty, ended in September 2020, and Sreesanth has since returned to domestic cricket.  

 

 

