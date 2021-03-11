Sreeshankar jumps to gold

New Delhi, May 26
India’s premier long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won the gold medal at the 12th International Jumping Meeting in Kallithea, Greece, with an effort of 8.31 metres.
The Tokyo Olympian is the current national record holder with a jump of 8.36m, which he had achieved last month.
Sreeshankar was followed by Swede Thobias Montler, who claimed silver with an 8.27m jump, and France’s Jules Pommery, who bagged bronze with an 8.17m effort in the 10-player field. Only the top-three jumpers crossed the 8m mark.
Meanwhile, Jeswin Aldrin finished fifth after he jumped 7.69m at the 17th Ibero-American Meeting in Huelva, Spain. Filip Pravdiva of Croatia (7.91m), Uruguay’s Emiliano Lasa (7.82m) and Peruvian Jose Luis Mandros (7.77m) completed the top-three of the seven-player field.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Another model found dead in Kolkata; second such incident in 3 days
Mother claims that Manjusha Niyogi was suffering from acute ...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children