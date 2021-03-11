Sreeshankar jumps to gold

PTI

New Delhi, May 26

India’s premier long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won the gold medal at the 12th International Jumping Meeting in Kallithea, Greece, with an effort of 8.31 metres.

The Tokyo Olympian is the current national record holder with a jump of 8.36m, which he had achieved last month.

Sreeshankar was followed by Swede Thobias Montler, who claimed silver with an 8.27m jump, and France’s Jules Pommery, who bagged bronze with an 8.17m effort in the 10-player field. Only the top-three jumpers crossed the 8m mark.

Meanwhile, Jeswin Aldrin finished fifth after he jumped 7.69m at the 17th Ibero-American Meeting in Huelva, Spain. Filip Pravdiva of Croatia (7.91m), Uruguay’s Emiliano Lasa (7.82m) and Peruvian Jose Luis Mandros (7.77m) completed the top-three of the seven-player field.