Sreeshankar out of Diamond League Final

New Delhi, September 7
Star Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has pulled out of the prestigious Diamond League Final in the USA later this month to focus on the Hangzhou Asian Games beginning on September 23.
Sreeshankar made the decision after taking into account that he would need a lot of travel if he has to take part in the September 17 event in Eugene, which may have an impact on his body and disrupt training. “Sreeshankar is not taking part in the DL Final in Eugene to focus on the Asian Games. Taking part in the DL Final will involve a lot of travel, jet lag etc,” his father S Murali said.
Sreeshankar had finished fifth in the Zurich leg on August 31.
