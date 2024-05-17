 SRH qualify for playoffs after rain washes out match : The Tribune India

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad today qualified for the IPL playoffs after rain washed out their match against Gujarat Titans without a ball being bowled. SRH thus became the third team to make the cut after Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. The Sunrisers will face Punjab Kings in their last league assignment on May 19. GT, last year’s runners-up and 2022 champions, were knocked out of the playoffs race after their previous match was also abandoned due to rain. The toss didn’t happen at the scheduled time of 7pm due to rain and wet outfield. The rain intensified before settling into a steady shower as the pitch and outfield stayed covered. pti

Brief scores

  • SRH vs GT: Match abandoned due to rain

Wednesday’s result

  • RR: 144/9 in 20 overs (Parag 48; Curran 2/24; Chahar 2/26) vs PBKS: 145/5 in 18.5 overs (Curran 63*; Avesh 2/28)

