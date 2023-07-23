Sri Lankan batter Lahiru Thirimanne retires from international cricket

PTI

Chennai, July 23

After a 12-year career, Sri Lankan batter Lahiru Thirimanne has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 33-year-old Lankan featured in 44 Tests, 127 One-Day Internationals and 26 T20 Internationals, having made his debut in 2010.

He played for Sri Lanka in three ICC T20 World Cups, including the 2014 edition where the side emerged victorious. Besides, he also featured in a couple of ODI World Cups. He also had the honour of leading the team in five ODIs.

“As a player, I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game, and I have done my duty honestly and ethically to my motherland,” Thirimanne wrote on Facebook.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot mention here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to take this decision willingly or unwillingly.

“I take this opportunity to thank the SLC members, my coaches, teammates, physios, trainers and analysts for their support and encouragement,” he added.

Thirimanne played his final international tie for Sri Lanka in March 2022 -- a Test against India in Bengaluru. In his prime, he was considered one of the most prolific batters of the side, especially in the 50-over format, scoring 3,194 runs in 106 innings at an average of 34.71, including four tons and 24 half-centuries.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Absolute honour to have the opportunity to represent the country. Thanks a lot for the 13 years of amazing memories and well wishes throughout my journey. See you on the other side.”

