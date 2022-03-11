Srikanth keeps it up, Sindhu out

PTI

Muelheim An Der Ruhr, Mar 10

World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles quarterfinals but PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal crashed out of the women's competition following their second-round losses in the German Open Super 300 here today.

Srikanth, seeded eighth, prevailed 21-16 21-23 21-18 over China's Lu Guang Zu. He will next face Olympics champion and top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, who beat France's Toma Junior Popov 21-17 21-10 in another match.

HS Prannoy, a former world No. 8, also dished out a gritty performance to outwit Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-19 24-22.

Seventh-seeded Sindhu, however, suffered a shock 14-21 21-15 14-21 loss to China's Zhang Yi Man in 55 minutes in the women's singles second round.

Saina, who has been struggling with fitness issues, was no match for eighth-seeded Thai Ratchanok Intanon, going down 10-21 15-21 in a lopsided contest.

In the men's doubles, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala also advanced to the last-eight round after winning 23-21 16-21 21-14 over compatriots Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek K.

Srikanth thriller

Srikanth dished out a gritty performance to outlast his world No. 27 opponent in a thrilling match that lasted an hour and seven minutes.

The Indian made a good start, opening up an 8-3 lead early on but Zu made a late charge before Srikanth managed to enter the break at 11-10. Both were locked at 14-14 after the interval when Srikanth surged ahead with a four-point burst to seal the opening game.

In the second, Srikanth led 15-11 but Zu eventually snatched the initiative after saving a match point to stay alive in the contest.

In the decider, Srikanth was 10-5 up and though Zu made it 15-14 at one stage, the Indian kept him at bay to extend his head-to-head to 3-0. —