Srikanth to meet Sen in Round 2

PTI

Jakarta, June 14

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth eased into the second round of the men’s singles event at the Indonesia Open with straight-game wins here today.

World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya, ranked 20th in the world, took just 32 minutes to quell the challenge of world No. 11 over Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia, winning 21-17 21-13.

World Championship silver medallist Srikanth beat Guang Zu Lu of China 21-13 21-19. The win helped Srikanth, ranked 22nd, to continue his dominance over world No. 13 Lu, extending his head-to-head record against the Chinese to 5-0. The two Indians will take on each other in the next round of the World Tour Super 1000 event.

Priyanshu Rajawat got a walkover from Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. Rajawat, however, has a tough second round tie as he will face second-seeded local shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who beat Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittnghus of Denmark 21-8 21-10.

However, it was curtains for young Aakarshi Kashyap as she crashed out in the opening round of women’s singles. Kashyap was no match for second seed An Se Young of South Korea, losing 10-21 4-21.