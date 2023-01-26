Star Indian paddler Manika Batra surges to career-best 33 in world rankings

New Delhi, January 26
Star Indian paddler Manika Batra continued her ascent in the ITTF rankings as she climbed three places to reach a career-best 33rd spot in the latest women’s list.
The 27-year-old, who won a historic bronze medal at the Asian Cup in November, reached the semifinals at the WTT Contender in Doha last week. The effort fetched her 140 points.
Veteran paddler Sharath Kamal jumped two places in the men’s ranking list to be 46th, while G Sathiyan dropped a spot to 40.
The mixed doubles pair of Manika and Sathiyan, however, dropped a spot to sixth despite reaching the semifinal of the WTT Contender in Doha.
Manika had become the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup. She had stunned world number five Hina Hayata of Japan and world number seven Chen Xingtong of China on way to securing a historic bronze in Bangkok.
