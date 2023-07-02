Starc, Cummins derail England’s chase

LONDON, July 1

After four days of unpredictable and head-scratching action, Australian pacemen Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins ripped out England’s top-order with a masterclass of textbook bowling to put their side in sight of a 2-0 Ashes lead today.

Bounced out for 279 during a wacky afternoon of monotonous short-pitched bowling at Lord’s to leave the hosts needing a daunting 371 for victory, Australia’s pedigree attack reduced England to 114/4 at the close on Day 4.

Beginning their reply, England’s high-octane Bazball approach still offered hope that they could surpass the Lord’s record 342 that West Indies successfully chased down in 1984.

But Starc and Cummins served up a harsh reality to leave England’s hopes of regaining the Ashes hanging by a thread.

Starc, who shared a truly bizarre 10th-wicket stand of 15 runs with a hobbling Nathan Lyon before tea, removed Zak Crawley for three as the opener feathered a flick down the leg side straight to keeper Alex Carey.

The 33-year-old then cleaned up Ollie Pope’s middle stump with a sensational ball that veered in after pitching outside off stump to leave England tottering on 13/2.

Skipper Cummins then roared in to have Joe Root (18) snared at first slip by David Warner, fending off a brutal rising ball having been smashed on the arm the ball before. Three balls later Cummins bowled Harry Brook for four with another beauty as England tumbled to 45/4.

England opener Ben Duckett, who scored 98 in their first innings, hung in for an unbeaten 50 with captain Ben Stokes, in pain after bowling 12 overs straight during a post-lunch stalemate, on 29. Duckett had a huge let-off before stumps when he was brilliantly caught by a diving Starc on the fine leg boundary off Cameron Green’s bowling but having almost reached the pavilion he was sent back as video replays showed that Starc had grounded the ball.

Earlier, Australia began in command on 130/2 for a lead of 221 as England’s ever-reliable Stuart Broad took four wickets.

Brief scores: Australia: 416 & 279 101.5 overs (Khawaja 77; Broad 4/65); England: 325 & 114/4 in 31 overs (Duckett 50; Cummins 2/40 ). — Reuters