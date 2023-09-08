Starc looking forward to IPL return after eight years

Sydney: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is likely to feature in the IPL for the first time since 2015 after deciding to put his name in the auction ahead of the 2024 edition. “Look it’s been eight years. I’m definitely going back in (next) year,” Starc said.

New Delhi

ISL start clashes with Asiad as schedule rolled out

The Indian Super League schedule was announced today amid doubts over the release of a few India players by clubs for the Asian Games later this month. The ISL 2023-24 kicks off on September 21 with the match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC. The league clashes with the Asian Games where the football competition begins on September 19 and continues till October 7.

New Delhi

Akash enters final of Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial boxing

World Championships bronze medallist Akash Kumar (57kg) defeated Wasim Abusal of Palestine to reach the final of the Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Kumar secured a unanimous 5-0 win to enter the final to be played on Saturday.

Incheon

Viraj Madappa best Indian in Korea in tied-26th place

India’s Viraj Madappa, who has had a patchy season, opened with a solid 3-under 69 to lie tied-26th on a low-scoring day at the Shinhan Donghae Open here today. pain’s young star David Puig fired an eight-under-par 64 to take the lead. Veer Ahlawat hauled himself up from 1-over after 14 holes to 2-under 70 with three birdies in the last four holes and was lying tied-46, while Ajeetesh Sandhu (72) was lying T-94. Agencies

