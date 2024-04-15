Stefanos Tsitsipas eases to 3rd title in Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo, April 14

Stefanos Tsitsipas made short work of Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud as he seized a third Monte Carlo Masters title in four years with a 6-1 6-4 victory today.

Tsitsipas dominated proceedings against fellow 25-year-old Ruud from the onset, cruising through six consecutive games to wrap up the opening set in 36 minutes. The second set was a much closer affair but Tsitsipas proved too strong for Ruud, as the Greek became the first player in the professional era to win his first three Monte Carlo finals in straight sets.

Tsitsipas, who handed Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner just his second defeat of the year in the semifinals on Saturday, secured his first title of 2024, taking his career haul to 11.

Tsitsipas joins Rafa Nadal, Bjorn Borg, Thomas Muster and Ilie Nastase to win at least three Monte Carlo titles.

“It’s been very difficult. To be back on the podiums and winning tournaments feels amazing,” Tsitsipas said. “This is purely unbelievable for me. I really wanted the trinity so I got it,” he added. — Reuters