Sterling Haaland

MANCHESTER, August 27

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland struck a second half hat-trick as the Premier League champions came back from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium today.

The Norwegian, who averaged almost a goal per game in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund before his move to City in June, has now scored six times in his opening four league matches for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Elsewhere, Manchester United’s stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes made it back-to-back wins for Erik ten Hag’s team by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Southampton

Raheem Sterling’s first two goals for Chelsea steered the 10-man Blues to a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Leicester City.

Liverpool earned their first win of the season in stunning fashion after equalling the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth. — Reuters