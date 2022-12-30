Sterling Haaland does it again

Leeds, December 29

Erling Haaland set a Premier League scoring record in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Leeds.

At this pace, it won’t be his last. Haaland scored twice to become the fastest player to 20 goals. The Norwegian star, who was born in Leeds, reached the mark in 14 games. Not a bad homecoming. “For me, as a striker, I could have scored a couple more but that’s life, what can I do? I have to practice more,” Haaland said.

PSG’s Neymar was sent off in their win over Strasbourg. AP/PTI

5 It was Neymar's fifth red card in PSG colours. No other player has been sent off more often in the French league since the 2017-2018 season.

City’s victory at Elland Road reduced first-place Arsenal’s lead to five points.

Mbappe saves day for PSG

Paris: World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league leaders Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar’s red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg.

PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a poor performance against a team in the 19th place. The penalty came after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde clumsily lost the ball trying to dribble through midfield rather than clearing it in the 93rd minute.

The ball reached Mbappe and he was fouled from behind. PSG captain Marquinhos swept the loose ball home but referee Clement Turpin disallowed the goal and the penalty stood. Mbappe held his nerve to sweep the ball past goalkeeper Matz Sels, who guessed the right way but was beaten for speed. Mbappe’s 96th-minute penalty increased his league-leading tally to 13 goals as PSG moved eight points ahead of second-place Lens.

Meanwhile, Monaco beat Auxerre 3-2. After launching the career of Mbappe, Monaco may have found another gem in Eliesse Ben Seghir. The 17-year-old midfielder came off the bench to score twice — including an Mbappe-style winner — in his league debut to help Monaco to an away win. — AP