Steve Smith to lead Australia in 4th Test against India as Pat Cummins stays home to be with his unwell mother

Ahmedabad, March 6
Steve Smith will lead Australia in the fourth and final Test against India as regular captain Pat Cummins remains with his unwell mother back home.
Smith had captained the side in Indore Test in Cummins’ absence. Cummins had flown back home after the Delhi Test to be with his mother who is in palliative care.
Cricket.com.au reported that Cummins will remain in Sydney.
Three ODIs follow the final Test and a decision on Cummins’ participation in those games will be taken later.
Smith had captained Australia to a nine-wicket win in Indore last week. India lead the series 2-1 and need a win to qualify for the World Test Championship final.
With the win in Indore, Australia secured their qualification for the WTC summit clash in London in June.
The website also reported that Nathan Ellis has replaced injured Jhye Richardson in the Australia squad for ODIs beginning March 17.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP MLA Virupakshappa moves Karnataka High Court for anticipatory bail in bribery case
The court says it will hear it after listing it on Tuesday
Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj
Umesh Pal, the key witness in 2005 former BSP MLA Raju Pal m...
CBI examines Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs scam case
The CBI had already filed its chargesheet in the case and th...
Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today
He was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertai...
Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh
A video of the incident has been doing the rounds of social ...