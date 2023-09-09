Stimac cries foul after shootout loss

PTI

Chiang Mai (Thailand), Sep 8

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac has lashed out at the referee for “robbing” his side of victory in the semifinals of the King’s Cup against higher-ranked Iraq here on Thursday. A Sunil Chhetri-less India conceded a late goal off a debatable penalty to miss out on their first-ever win over Iraq, who won 5-4 via penalty shootout.

Taking to social media after India’s heartbreaking loss, Stimac praised his men’s performance, saying a day will come when even the referee’s controversial decisions won’t be able to stop his team from winning matches.

“Our boys left everything on that pitch tonight and I am immensely proud of them! Someone decided to rob them from winning tonight but the time will come sooner than many expect that even referees will not be able to stop my boys winning such games!” Stimac said after the match.

India will take on Lebanon in the bronze medal playoff, which will be followed by the summit clash between Iraq and Thailand on Sunday.

