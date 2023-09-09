Stimac cries foul after shootout loss

Chiang Mai (Thailand), Sep 8
Indian football team coach Igor Stimac has lashed out at the referee for “robbing” his side of victory in the semifinals of the King’s Cup against higher-ranked Iraq here on Thursday. A Sunil Chhetri-less India conceded a late goal off a debatable penalty to miss out on their first-ever win over Iraq, who won 5-4 via penalty shootout.
Taking to social media after India’s heartbreaking loss, Stimac praised his men’s performance, saying a day will come when even the referee’s controversial decisions won’t be able to stop his team from winning matches.
“Our boys left everything on that pitch tonight and I am immensely proud of them! Someone decided to rob them from winning tonight but the time will come sooner than many expect that even referees will not be able to stop my boys winning such games!” Stimac said after the match.
India will take on Lebanon in the bronze medal playoff, which will be followed by the summit clash between Iraq and Thailand on Sunday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
No force on earth can stop me, says Chandrababu Naidu after arrest
During his arrest, he appeals to people and party cadres to ...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days