Stimac likely to remain coach despite India’s shocking loss

New Delhi: The top brass of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is inclined to heed to the recommendation of its technical committee to remove national men’s team head coach Igor Stimac but contractual issues may make it difficult to do so, PTI has learnt. Also given the fact that India’s next World Cup qualifiers Round 2 match is slated for June 6 against Kuwait in Kolkata, changing the man at the helm at this point in time may not be a good idea, according to AIFF sources.

New Delhi

Wrestling body wants Ministry to lift suspension

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) today decided at its Special General Meeting (SGM) that it will start functioning at ‘no cost to the government’ model if its request to lift the suspension is not considered by the Sports Ministry. The WFI had its SGM in Noida after the world body (UWW) lifted its suspension and the IOA also dissolved the ad hoc panel that was managing the affairs of the body.

Munich

Alonso to stay on as Bayer boss amid interest from Reds

Xabi Alonso will remain manager of Bayer Leverkusen, the Spaniard announced, ending speculation that he would join one of his former clubs Liverpool or Bayern Munich in the close season. Alonso, who has a contract with Leverkusen until 2026, has become the talk of Europe after leading his team through an unbeaten season.

London

Murray to miss Monte Carlo and Munich tournaments

Andy Murray still has no timetable to return from an ankle injury as the three-time Grand Slam champion’s management team confirmed that he’ll miss upcoming clay-court tournaments in Monte Carlo and Munich. The 36-year-old tore ligaments in his left ankle on Sunday during a match at the Miami Open. Agencies

