Stimac warns AIFF of legal action if dues not cleared within 10 days

New Delhi, June 18

Terming his sacking “unilateral”, former India football coach Igor Stimac today threatened to file a lawsuit against the national federation (AIFF) in the FIFA Tribunal if it fails to clear his dues within the next 10 days.

Stimac lashed out at AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, holding him squarely responsible for the Indian team’s failure to progress beyond the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Pointing out the “several acts of contract breach” by the AIFF, Stimac charged Chaubey with “changing my public statement given to the AIFF media”.

Stimac said his stint in India left him with serious health problems and he never wants to hear from the AIFF again. “I kindly ask you to immediately, but not later in next ten (10) days, organize payment to me for this termination of the contract without just cause in the amount which will represent a residual value of my employment contract that was prematurely terminated from AIFF side,” Stimac said.

“This amount should represent the remaining value of my employment contract prematurely terminated by the AIFF, in accordance with Article 6 of Annex 2 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players. Otherwise, I will start proceedings against the AIFF before the competent FIFA Football Tribunal and file a lawsuit,” he added.

