Stokes doubtful for today’s game

New Delhi, October 14
Senior batter Joe Root today said Ben Stokes was recovering well from his injury but tagged the all-rounder as a doubtful starter for England’s World Cup match against Afghanistan.
Stokes is recuperating from a sore left hip and it forced him to sit out of England’s first two matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh. England will face Afghanistan here tomorrow. “Bency (Stokes) is getting better day by day. He trained really well last night. He had a long bat and seems to be improving. So, all good signs ahead of tomorrow,” Root said at the pre-match press conference. “He’s just got to be ready to play. You all know we have a team with Ben (Stokes) in it is a bit stronger but he’s got to be fit to play. We’ll see whether it’s tomorrow or next game or further down the line.”
Root was in no mood to underestimate Afghanistan, who lost to Bangladesh and India. “Every team poses different threats, you just got to be adaptable to combat that. They (Afghanistan) obviously have got some world class players. From my point of view we need to keep getting better. This is another opportunity for us to keep building the momentum and progression towards the business end of the tournament and making sure that we are where we need to be.”
