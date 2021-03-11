Ben Stokes is England’s Test cricket team captain

London, April 28
Ben Stokes was appointed as the captain of England’s Test cricket team today, taking on the high-pressure role just a few months after returning from a long spell away from the game to protect his mental health.
The all-rounder was the only credible option to replace Joe Root, who quit his position two weeks ago after a dismal run during which England won only one of their last 17 Test matches. Root had held the position for five years. Meanwhile, veteran fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad are also back in the squad. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors