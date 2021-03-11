Ben Stokes is England’s Test cricket team captain

London, April 28

Ben Stokes was appointed as the captain of England’s Test cricket team today, taking on the high-pressure role just a few months after returning from a long spell away from the game to protect his mental health.

The all-rounder was the only credible option to replace Joe Root, who quit his position two weeks ago after a dismal run during which England won only one of their last 17 Test matches. Root had held the position for five years. Meanwhile, veteran fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad are also back in the squad. — AP

#Cricket #England