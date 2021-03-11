England Test captain Ben Stokes smashes County Championship record

London

Newly-appointed England Test captain Ben Stokes hit a County Championship record of 17 sixes in an innings en route smashing 161 on his first Durham appearance of the summer. The record for most sixes in an innings was previously shared by Andrew Symonds and Graham Napier, who both hit 16 in 1995 and 2011, respectively.

Rhodes (Greece)

6-year-old Ashwath wins gold in world cadet chess

Six-year-old Indian Ashwath Kaushik emerged champion in the open Under-8 category in the World Cadets and Youth Championships held here. Kaushik remained unbeaten and finished with 8.5 points from nine rounds to take the top prize.

Bhubaneswar

IWL: Odisha Police beat Sirvodem, India Arrows win

Odisha Police edged past Sirvodem SC 2-1 in their Indian Women’s League. In another match, Indian Arrows won 2-0 win over Hans Women FC.

Monaco

2 Diamond League track meets in China called off

Two Diamond League track meets scheduled to be held in China were cancelled because of coronavirus-related restrictions and a substitute event in Poland was added to the calendar.

Washington

Mickelson had $40 million in gambling losses, says report

Federal auditors investigating Phil Mickelson’s role in an insider trading scheme found his gambling losses totalled more than $40 million from 2010 to 2014, according to an excerpt from Alan Shipnuck’s forthcoming biography.

London

Arsenal manager Arteta signs contract extension

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract that will keep him at the London club until 2025, the Premier League side said. Agencies