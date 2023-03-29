Stokes to play as specialist batter

PTI

Mumbai, March 28

England Test captain Ben Stokes will be available only as a specialist batter for Chennai Super Kings in the early stages of the Indian Premier League.

The star all-rounder, who was picked by the four-time champions for Rs 16.25 crore, arrived in India last week and has been training for the upcoming season starting March 31.

The 31-year-old has been hampered by recurring injuries to his left knee, with the most recent flare-up happening during England’s tour of New Zealand. Stokes bowled only nine overs across two Tests and batted with a

lot of discomfort on the final day of the second Test in Wellington. England will host Australia for the Ashes in June.

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey confirmed Stokes might not bowl at the start of the IPL. “My understanding is he’s ready to go as a batsman from the start. I know he had his first very light bowl yesterday (Sunday) since he had his injections in his knee,” said Hussey.

“The physios from Chennai (CSK) and ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) are working pretty closely together. My understanding is he won’t be bowling at all in the first few games of the tournament... it might be a few weeks,” he added.

Hussey said that Stokes had been “hitting the ball really well” since arriving in India, predicting that he would be “huge” to the franchise’s bid to reach the playoffs.