Stop funding non-compliant NSFs: HC to Sports Ministry

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

The Delhi High Court has directed the Sports Ministry to stop all monetary assistance to those National Sports Federations (NSFs) that are still not in line with the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011. The NSFs violating the code will be put on suspension notice, as per the court’s direction. The suspensions will be revoked if they rectify their positions vis-a-vis the sports code

Implications The Sports Ministry through SAI decides on an Annual Competition Training Calendar. It essentially covers the expenses for training, foreign exposure trips and national camps. The HC order ensures that the training will not get hampered. Additionally, federations get funds to hold national and international championships. The Ministry revised the sanction amount in March, and now NSFs stand to get Rs 17 lakh each for holding senior, junior and sub-junior national events.

A High Court Bench comprising Justice Najmi Waziri and Justice Vikas Mahajan passed this order on a petition filed by lawyer-activist Rahul Mehra, further directing the Ministry to ensure that the sportspersons get all assistance through the Sports Authority of India (SAI). A joint secretary in the Ministry appeared before the court and contended that there were only 15 federations that are following the code, while six others have been granted exemptions. The officer also disclosed that there were five federations that need to amend their constitutions but at least 17 federations were violating the sports code in a big way.

However, Mehra said many federations are violating the 25% representation of eminent sportspersons in their executive, and some have accommodated former office-bearers in alternative capacity, including the posts of CEO, chairman or life member. Others are violating the 2/3rd rule.