Strandja Memorial: Boxer Hussamuddin in quarters

Sofia (Bulgaria): Mohammad Hussamuddin and Bishwamitra Chongtham put up fine performances to secure their quarterfinal berths at the 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament here today. Hussamuddin beat Michele Baldassi of Italy 4-1 in the 57kg category. In the 51kg category, Bishwamitra beat Kenzhe Muratuly of Kazakhstan 5-0. Late on Wednesday night, World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur and Jyoti recorded 5-0 wins to progress to the quarterfinals.
Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh)
Haryana in national women’s hockey semifinals
Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious in their quarterfinals matches of the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here today. Jharkhand defeated Punjab 2-0 to secure a place in the last-four, while Haryana defeated Bengal 5-0.
New Delhi
Jamtha and Kotla tracks get 'average' rating from ICC
The ICC match referee has given "average" rating to both pitches in Nagpur and Delhi, where India thrashed Australia inside three days to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Bengaluru
Bengaluru end Goa's season, Odisha qualify for playoffs
Bengaluru FC added an eighth consecutive win to their comeback story and confirmed a top-four finish with a 3-1 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League. The result ended Goa's hopes and confirmed Odisha FC's entry as the sixth and final team in the playoffs.
Chandigarh
Harbhajan Memorial: RGPFC, Sikh College win titles
RoundGlass Football Academy, Mohali, logged a 4-2 win over Chandigarh Football Academy to win the under-17 academy category final on the concluding day of the 60th All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at Mahilpur. In the college category final, Sikh National College, Banga, recorded a 4-1 win over GNA University, Phagwara.
Cairo
World Cup: Bhanwala bags bronze in rapid fire pistol
Anish Bhanwala won the bronze medal in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event on the last day of the World Cup. This is the 20-year-old’s first senior individual World Cup medal and it came after three hard-fought shoot-offs. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...