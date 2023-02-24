Strandja Memorial: Boxer Hussamuddin in quarters

Sofia (Bulgaria): Mohammad Hussamuddin and Bishwamitra Chongtham put up fine performances to secure their quarterfinal berths at the 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament here today. Hussamuddin beat Michele Baldassi of Italy 4-1 in the 57kg category. In the 51kg category, Bishwamitra beat Kenzhe Muratuly of Kazakhstan 5-0. Late on Wednesday night, World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur and Jyoti recorded 5-0 wins to progress to the quarterfinals.

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh)

Haryana in national women’s hockey semifinals

Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious in their quarterfinals matches of the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here today. Jharkhand defeated Punjab 2-0 to secure a place in the last-four, while Haryana defeated Bengal 5-0.

New Delhi

Jamtha and Kotla tracks get 'average' rating from ICC

The ICC match referee has given "average" rating to both pitches in Nagpur and Delhi, where India thrashed Australia inside three days to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru end Goa's season, Odisha qualify for playoffs

Bengaluru FC added an eighth consecutive win to their comeback story and confirmed a top-four finish with a 3-1 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League. The result ended Goa's hopes and confirmed Odisha FC's entry as the sixth and final team in the playoffs.

Chandigarh

Harbhajan Memorial: RGPFC, Sikh College win titles

RoundGlass Football Academy, Mohali, logged a 4-2 win over Chandigarh Football Academy to win the under-17 academy category final on the concluding day of the 60th All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at Mahilpur. In the college category final, Sikh National College, Banga, recorded a 4-1 win over GNA University, Phagwara.

Cairo

World Cup: Bhanwala bags bronze in rapid fire pistol

Anish Bhanwala won the bronze medal in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event on the last day of the World Cup. This is the 20-year-old’s first senior individual World Cup medal and it came after three hard-fought shoot-offs. Agencies