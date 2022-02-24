Strandja Memorial: Nandini’s first to a medal

New Delhi, February 23
Nandini assured India of its first medal at the ongoing 73rd Strandja Memorial boxing tournament in Sofia by advancing to the semifinals with a dominating win over Kazakhstan’s Valeriya Axenova in the quarterfinals.
Nandini was in complete control of her +81kg section bout when the referee stopped the contest in the third round.
She will square off against another Kazakh, Lazzat Kungeibayeva, in the semifinals. Kungeibayeva is a former world champion.
Also advancing to the quarterfinals stage were youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Parveen (63kg). Choudhary prevailed 3-0 against Germany’s Melissa Gemini, while Parveen outpunched Kazakhstan’s Aida Abikeyeva 5-0.
However, Meena Rani (60kg), Anjali Tushir (66kg), Saweety Bora (75kg) and Sachin Kumar (80kg) lost their respective bouts to bow out of the event.
Rani was beaten 3-2 by Russia’s Nune Asatryan, while Anjali lost 0-5 to Saadat Dalgatova. The more experienced Saweety lost 0-5 to Davina Michel of France.
Sachin was defeated 4-1 by Germany’s Silvio Schierle in the men’s 80kg category. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent
All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...