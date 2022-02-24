Strandja Memorial: Nandini’s first to a medal

PTI

New Delhi, February 23

Nandini assured India of its first medal at the ongoing 73rd Strandja Memorial boxing tournament in Sofia by advancing to the semifinals with a dominating win over Kazakhstan’s Valeriya Axenova in the quarterfinals.

Nandini was in complete control of her +81kg section bout when the referee stopped the contest in the third round.

She will square off against another Kazakh, Lazzat Kungeibayeva, in the semifinals. Kungeibayeva is a former world champion.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals stage were youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Parveen (63kg). Choudhary prevailed 3-0 against Germany’s Melissa Gemini, while Parveen outpunched Kazakhstan’s Aida Abikeyeva 5-0.

However, Meena Rani (60kg), Anjali Tushir (66kg), Saweety Bora (75kg) and Sachin Kumar (80kg) lost their respective bouts to bow out of the event.

Rani was beaten 3-2 by Russia’s Nune Asatryan, while Anjali lost 0-5 to Saadat Dalgatova. The more experienced Saweety lost 0-5 to Davina Michel of France.

Sachin was defeated 4-1 by Germany’s Silvio Schierle in the men’s 80kg category. —