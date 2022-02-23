Strandja Memorial: Nitu, Anamika make it count, reach quarters

PTI

New Delhi, February 22

Indian women boxers Nitu and Anamika advanced to the quarterfinals of the 73rd Strandja Memorial in their categories in Sofia, Bulgaria, after clinching impressive opening-round wins.

Nitu outpunched Russia’s Chumgalakova Iuliia 5-0 in their 48kg section bout while Anamika defeated local hope Chukanova Zlatislava 4-1 in their 50kg category bout to make the last-eight stage on Monday.

However, Shiksha (54kg) and Akash (67kg) lost their respective bouts to bow out of contention.

While Shiksha lost to former world champion Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan, Akash was beaten by Germany’s Deniel Krotter. Both of them lost by an identical 5-0 margin.

The tournament features over 450 boxers from 36 countries, including traditional powerhouses such as Kazakhstan, Italy, Russia and France.

A 17-member Indian contingent, including seven men and 10 women, is participating at the tournament. —