Strandja Memorial: Shiva Thapa off to a flyer

Sofia, February 21
Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin began their campaign at the 74th Strandja Memorial boxing tournament on a winning note here today.
Thapa (63.5kg) beat Frederik Jensen Lundgaard 5-0, while Hussamuddin (57kg) beat China’s Lyu Ping 4-1 in the Round of 32.
Nishant Dev (71kg) went down 2-3 against Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Aidan Walsh of Ireland.
On Monday night, Kalaivani (48kg) defeated Tesara Cleo of the Philippines 5-0, Anamika (50kg) beat China’s Chang Yuan 5-0 and Vinakshi (57kg) beat Azerbaijin’s Hamzayeva Aghamaliyeva Mashati 4-1. Ankushita Boro (66kg) lost 1-4 against reigning world champion Amy Broadhust of Ireland.
