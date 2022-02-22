Strandja Memorial: Sumit too good for Dzhambulat Bizhamov

New Delhi, February 21
Indian boxer Sumit Kundu upstaged World Championships silver medallist Dzhambulat Bizhamov of Russia to enter the second round in the 75kg category but three of his teammates lost their opening-round bouts in the 73rd Strandja Memorial in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Competing in only his second senior international tournament, the reigning national champion Kundu prevailed 5-0 over Bizhamov on Sunday to set up a clash with Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak. However, Narender Berwal (+92kg), Varinder Singh (60kg) and Lakshya Chahar (86kg) exited in the first round. Berwal lost 2-3 to Spain's Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi while Singh and Chahar lost to Russians Artur Subkhankulov and Sharabutdin Ataev by 5-0 and 4-1 margins, respectively. The second day of Europe's oldest international boxing tournament will see four Indians starting their campaigns. —
