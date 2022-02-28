Strandja Memorial: The golden girls

PTI

New Delhi, February 27

Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen (52kg) and Nitu (48kg) struck gold at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament by notching up comprehensive victories in their respective finals in Sofia, Bulgaria, today.

Nitu, competing for the first time in the event, prevailed 5-0 over Italy’s Erika Prisciandaro, a former Youth World Championships bronze-medallist. Zareen outpunched Ukraine’s Tetiana Kob, a three-time European Championships medallist, 4-1.

Nitu was making her debut at the event. Photo courtesy: BFI

While Nitu produced a wonderful counterattacking performance by taking full advantage of her longer reach and taller frame, Zareen was engaged in a draining and messy bout which had its fair share of clinching, holding and even some tumbling over in the ring.

“Both of them displayed completely different styles but both produced excellent performances,” national women’s team coach Bhaskar Bhatt told PTI over phone. “Credit to Nitu for keeping her composure and trusting her counterattacks against an aggressive opponent. Nikhat had to fight from close range throughout and she did well to land clear punches even though her opponent was not giving her a clear shot,” he said.

India finished the tournament with three medals, Nandini (+81kg) being the third podium finisher with a bronze.

Zareen had won a gold medal at the Strandja Memorial’s 2019 edition as well. She became the first Indian boxer to claim two gold medals at the tournament.

“You can call me the queen of Strandja. I am just so happy right now,” the 25-year-old laughed, out enjoying the snowfall after her triumph.

“This one is the more special of the two as I beat an Olympics medallist (Turkey’s Buse Naz Cakiroglu) in the semifinals. It is a perfect confidence booster when three major events (World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games) are lined up,” she added.

Nitu is a two-time youth world champion. “I just followed my coaches’ advice. My plan was to counterattack even though this girl is also a counterattacking boxer. And since I was taller and had longer arms, she struggled throughout,” Nitu said.

The 21-year-old hails from Haryana’s famed cradle of Indian boxing, Bhiwani’s Dhanana village. —